"Hundreds of Millions of Won in Earnings" YouTubers Assessed 23.9 Billion Won in Taxes... Average 1.4 Billion Won per Person, a "Bombshell"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] The total tax assessed last year on 17 YouTubers who underwent tax audits amounted to 23.9 billion won. That averages approximately 1.4 billion won per person.

According to the "2019–2025 Results of Planned Tax Audits of YouTubers" submitted by the National Tax Service (NTS) to Jung Tae-ho of the Democratic Party of Korea on the 25th, regional tax offices audited 84 YouTubers over the past seven years.

The total tax assessed on them was 47.5 billion won, or approximately 565 million won per person.

By year, the total assessed tax amounted to 5.6 billion won over the four years from 2019 to 2022, 9.1 billion won in 2023, and 8.9 billion won in 2024.

Although the number of people audited fell from 21 in 2024 to 17 last year, the assessed tax increased sharply to 23.9 billion won.

The amount assessed last year alone exceeded half of the total for the past seven years.

However, this amount does not represent taxes on YouTube income alone. It also includes taxes assessed on income from other businesses operated by those under investigation.

In February this year, the NTS also announced that 16 businesses related to YouTubers suspected of tax evasion would be subject to tax audits.

They included three malicious cyber-wrecker operations, seven businesses run by YouTubers in the real estate and tax fields, and six businesses run by YouTubers who disseminated false or inappropriate content.

Jung Tae-ho noted that cases of large-scale tax evasion involving donations and other support payments received by one-person media creators continue to emerge. He called for measures to encourage accurate tax reporting and address institutional shortcomings.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.