"After the Money?"... Why Did Hong Jin-kyung Suddenly Delete Only Her Remarks Defending Choi Jun-hee's Maternal Grandaunt?

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung's remarks refuting rumors surrounding Choi Jun-hee's maternal grandaunt were edited out of a YouTube video.

A video released on the YouTube channel 'Gongbu-wang Jjin-cheonjae Hong Jin-kyung' on the 24th showed Hong Jin-kyung speaking with her maternal grandaunt on the phone while chatting with friends. The maternal grandaunt expressed her gratitude, saying, "You gave me a reason to keep living. I couldn't have handled it alone," while Hong Jin-kyung said, "How could you raise her as if she were your own daughter?"

In the original video, Hong Jin-kyung explained the maternal grandaunt's longstanding relationship with the late Choi Jin-sil after their phone call ended. She then emphasized, "There were stories saying that my aunt was after Jun-hee's money, and her children were deeply upset by them. She is someone who has cared for the child out of genuine love all this time."

However, as of the morning of the 25th, only the phone conversation with the maternal grandaunt remained in the video. The portion in which Hong Jin-kyung explained the rumors had been removed. The reason for the video's revision is unknown.

Earlier, Choi Jun-hee also denied the rumors surrounding her maternal grandaunt, saying, "Please stop spreading false rumors." The maternal grandaunt lit the wedding candles at Choi Jun-hee's wedding in May.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.