"A Great Person? Just Be Anyone," Lee Hyori Apologizes to Lee Kyung-kyu After 9 Years: "I Got Carried Away Trying to Sound Wise" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Hyori of 'Love War' met Lee Kyung-kyu and apologized to him nine years later.

On the 25th, JTBC's 'Love War' posted a video titled "'I Overstepped...' Lee Hyori Has Something She Wants to Apologize to Lee Kyung-kyu For."

After meeting guest Lee Kyung-kyu, Lee Hyori said there was something she wanted to apologize for. She began, "I appeared on 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' when you were hosting it, and there was a time when I was caught up in wanting to say the right things, deliver wise remarks, and appear intellectual."

Lee Hyori appeared on JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' in 2017. During an interview with a child, Kang Ho-dong asked, "What kind of person do you want to become when you grow up?" Lee Kyung-kyu replied, "You should become a great person." Lee Hyori responded, "Why become a great person? Just be anyone." The exchange went viral as "life advice from a tough woman."

Lee Hyori apologized to Lee Kyung-kyu, saying, "You gave some good advice back then, but I overstepped. It happened to spread like a famous saying." She added, "Looking back as I got older, I felt sorry. You just graciously let it slide." Lee Kyung-kyu then brought laughter by saying, "Seeing that brings it all back to me, but saying that someone should become a great person was my way of ending the conversation. That kid had been giving me a hard time for about an hour. I was already about five meters away. If I hadn't stopped him, that kid would have collapsed."

Seo Jang-hoon added to the laughter, saying, "Kang Ho-dong never leaves children alone. He interviews every child who passes by. He likes children, but it's also about his image—to soften his strong image."

Lee Kyung-kyu graciously accepted Lee Hyori's apology, saying, "In the early days, he used to run over to the kids a lot. But the kids would get tired of talking. Then he would study trees and cling to them. He would go to animals that couldn't talk. The kid came back to life because of me. Don't take it to heart."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.