Joo Young-hoon: "My Father, Who Had Been a Pastor, Never Listened to a Single Song I Made... He Thought It Was Satan's Music"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Composer Joo Young-hoon recalled his late father.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel 'Saeropge Hasoseo' posted a video titled 'A Mother Who Went from Living in Cheongdam-dong to Becoming a School Custodian.'

Recalling his father, who had been a pastor during his lifetime, Joo Young-hoon said, "He carried the gospel throughout his life but never took care of himself. I used to wonder how my father, who looked at nothing but the Bible every day, could have no flexibility whatsoever. I watched him undergo dialysis and a kidney transplant because he was so busy caring for other sick people that he neglected his own health. At the same time, I also felt disappointed, wondering whether this was really the only ending for someone who had spent his whole life rigidly doing church work without knowing the pleasures of the world."

After his father's death, Joo Young-hoon said, "He eventually could no longer hear and had completely lost his sight, but even then, he would use a large magnifying glass to lift his ailing body and read the Bible. That is the image I remember most. My father believed until the day he died that all music in the world was Satan's music. He had never listened to a song I made. Even when I appeared on 'Mr. Trot' and 'Miss Trot,' he would not watch. He thought those, too, were Satan's music. He never watched anything on worldly broadcasts, but 'Saeropge Hasoseo' was the only exception. He watched every episode featuring his son without missing a single one."

Joo Young-hoon proudly said, "I appeared on many mainstream broadcasts and made a great deal of secular music, but I think the greatest and final gift I gave my father—and the greatest act of filial devotion—was making him happy by hosting 'Saeropge Hasoseo.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.