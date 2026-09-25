‘Artist with Down Syndrome’ Seo Eun-hye Faces Hurtful Comments Instead of Congratulations on Pregnancy Announcement... Netizens Engage in Heated Debate

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Painter and actress Seo Eun-hye posted a photo with her husband, Cho Young-nam. Although many people congratulated her pregnancy, some netizens responded rudely, leaving a bitter aftertaste.

Seo Eun-hye uploaded a photo taken with Cho Young-nam to her personal account on the 25th. In the photo, the couple is smiling brightly while holding an ultrasound image. Seo Eun-hye was also seen cradling her belly, conveying their happiness.

Fans and other netizens who saw the post sent the couple messages of congratulations and support, sharing in their joy over the arrival of a new family member. Comments such as "Congratulations," "You're having a baby," and "You've been given a precious gift" continued to pour in, offering support for their new beginning.

While Seo Eun-hye had not personally explained any specific details about her pregnancy or childbirth, some comments struck a different tone.

Some netizens made personal judgments or expressed concerns about the couple's decision to have and raise a child. Others said they were uncomfortable with people speculating about circumstances the couple had not disclosed and judging their choices.

Since pregnancy and childbirth are sensitive matters involving an individual's life and family, critics pointed out that it is inappropriate to make assumptions about or evaluate another person's situation based solely on a single publicly shared photo.

Meanwhile, Seo Eun-hye expanded her career into acting by appearing in the 2022 tvN drama *Our Blues*. She has also continued to pursue her work as a painter, her primary profession.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.