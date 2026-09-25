Kim Chang-yeol Apologizes for Swearing at Fan 30 Years Ago, Then Faces “More Revelations”: “I Might Be Apologizing Until I Turn 60”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Chang-yeol of the group DJ DOC spoke about his feelings after apologizing to a fan who wrote that Kim had sworn at them about 30 years ago, only to see more accounts of past encounters emerge.

On the 22nd, an online user claimed on social media that, as a child, they asked Kim Chang-yeol for an autograph at a DJ DOC concert but were told, "Move, you f***ing..."

They wrote that the incident led them to become a fan of another group and that they still wanted to receive an autograph and an apology from Kim Chang-yeol.

After the post attracted attention, Kim Chang-yeol left a comment saying, "I'm sorry," and uploaded a photo of a handwritten autograph.

The poster accepted the apology, writing, "Is it really you? I've finally let go of 30 years of pent-up feelings," and, "Starting today, I'm a fan of you, Chang-yeol."

Later, other online users also claimed that they had been assaulted or subjected to rude remarks after asking Kim Chang-yeol for autographs in the past. Although the circumstances at the time were not verified, Kim Chang-yeol also responded by apologizing to them.

Kim Chang-yeol wrote on social media on the 24th, "I came back from playing golf, went to sleep because I was tired, and woke up to find that everything had blown up." He added, "If people keep digging up things I barely remember like this, I think I'll be doing nothing but apologizing until I turn 60."

He went on to say, "I realized too late that dragging things out only makes them harder," conveying his intention to respond more flexibly and calmly going forward.

The fan who brought up an incident that had stayed with them for about 30 years accepted Kim Chang-yeol's apology, but the other accounts that emerged afterward have not been confirmed as true.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.