Lee Min-jung Flustered as Daughter Sings Loudly at the Zoo... Quickly Tries to Stop Her, Saying, "Seoi"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Lee Min-jung took a trip to the zoo with her daughter.

On the 25th, Lee Min-jung posted several photos and videos along with the caption, "We should have gone to karaoke instead of the zoo..."

The photos showed Lee Min-jung and her daughter enjoying an outing at the zoo. Her daughter, Seoi, appeared excited as she sang "The Three Bears" loudly. Flustered, Lee Min-jung tried to stop her by saying, "Seoi," but Seoi continued singing loudly without paying any attention, bringing laughter.

Seoi later drew and played enthusiastically alongside an older girl she met at the zoo, making the most of every corner of the facility. The everyday outing of Lee Min-jung and her daughter during Chuseok also drew attention.

Meanwhile, actress Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter. Lee Min-jung appeared in the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama *Okay, Let's Get a Divorce*.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.