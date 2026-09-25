"Choi Jun-hee's maternal grandaunt wasn't the matchmaker for her husband, who is 11 years older"—Hong Jin-kyung personally clarifies rumor

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Hong Jin-kyung spoke up to clarify rumors about Choi Jun-hee's maternal grandaunt on her behalf.

On the 24th, a video titled "Hong Jin-kyung's Private Conversation With the Close Friends She Had Kept Carefully Hidden" was posted on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Hong Jin-kyung called an aunt who was said to have looked after the late Choi Jin-sil during her lifetime. Hong emphasized that the aunt had cared for Choi Jin-sil's children as if they were her own family, saying, "People who don't know the truth started saying that my aunt was someone who looked after Jun-hee and that she was after Jun-hee's money, which deeply upset her children. She is someone who has cared for the children out of genuine love all this time."

On the 25th, a netizen asked in a comment, "You can tell even over the phone that Jin-sil's aunt is such a wonderful person. I heard she also introduced Jun-hee to her husband—is that true?" Hong Jin-kyung replied, "Jun-hee absolutely did not first meet her husband through an introduction from my aunt. I don't know why that rumor started... It isn't true. She is simply someone who cared for Jun-hee out of love... She has been deeply hurt emotionally in many ways. I hope there will be no misunderstandings."

Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of Choi Jin-sil, held her wedding in May, sparking various rumors about the maternal grandaunt whom she considers family. In particular, Choi Jun-hee, who was born in 2003, announced her marriage after dating a man 11 years older than her for a long time, prompting suspicions about when the relationship began. Claims that her maternal grandaunt had served as the matchmaker also caused controversy. According to a YouTube channel, Choi Jun-hee took a trip to Busan with her maternal grandaunt while she was in her second year of high school. An acquaintance's grandmother whom they met there had brought along the person who is now her husband.

At the wedding, the maternal grandaunt wore a hanbok on the bride's side in place of the maternal grandmother and lit the wedding candles, fueling various rumors. Choi Jun-hee responded angrily, saying, "Please stop spreading false rumors. The entire family is furious. People keep saying ridiculous things, calling her a sitter and all that."

Meanwhile, the video in which Hong Jin-kyung clarified the rumors about the maternal grandaunt was suddenly edited on the 24th. Hong explained, "The production team said they deleted parts they considered unnecessary regarding Jun-hee's maternal grandaunt. I think they did it for my sake, but it's a little embarrassing." She added, "I didn't delete it, so please don't misunderstand. I'll come back with an even more entertaining video."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.