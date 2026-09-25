Mimi Furious Over Some Idols' Greeting Manners: "Acting All High and Mighty Is Their Default"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mimi of the group Oh My Girl expressed her displeasure with the insincere greetings of some idols she encountered at a broadcasting station.

Appearing on the YouTube channel 12th Floor's web variety show Open for Business on the 24th, Mimi said, "When you go to a broadcasting station, you see a lot of idols and singers, right? Some people seem to come with acting all high and mighty as their default setting."

She continued, "Whether they're interested or not, just seeing the way they greet people makes me angry," and imitated someone giving a careless greeting while walking past.

Mimi added, "Maybe I'm uninterested because I've seen that kind of behavior so many times. If you're going to greet someone, can't you do it cheerfully?" She did not single out any particular person.

The remarks came during a discussion about dating. Mimi said her last relationship was a 50-day romance during high school. Asked whether she had liked anyone since then, she answered, "No."

Mimi also said that exchanging feelings during a flirtatious talking stage does not suit her. She stated, "I hate that characteristic flirting," adding that if someone likes her, she would rather have them say it directly than express it indirectly.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.