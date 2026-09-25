'Down Syndrome Artist' Seo Eun-hye Is Not Pregnant; Father: "The Ultrasound Photo Was AI-Generated"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] It has been confirmed that pregnancy rumors surrounding Seo Eun-hye (formerly Jeong Eun-hye), an artist and actress with Down syndrome, were unfounded.

The rumors began with a photo Seo Eun-hye posted on her personal account on the 25th. The photo showed Seo Eun-hye and her husband, Cho Young-nam, together, with an ultrasound photo visible between them. Seo also posed with her hands around her stomach, making it appear that she was announcing an actual pregnancy.

After the post went public, congratulatory messages for the couple poured in online. However, the photo was deleted shortly afterward.

As curiosity about the photo grew, some speculated that it was not an actual photograph but an image created using artificial intelligence (AI). The photo contained a marking indicating Gemini, Google's generative AI model.

Seo Eun-hye's father eventually addressed the matter himself. Speaking to Maeil Business Newspaper's Star Today, he said, "The pregnancy rumor is completely unfounded," denying the pregnancy rumors spreading online.

Regarding the photo, he explained, "It was an AI-generated image." He added, "Young-nam and Eun-hye were making various things as they tried to create a card with a cheerful message for people, and this image came out of that process."

In the end, the misunderstanding arose when one of the images the couple had created using AI was posted on social media, rather than from an actual pregnancy announcement.

Seo Eun-hye has become known to the public not only for her art but also as an actress. In 2022, she appeared in the tvN drama Our Blues, playing the twin older sister of a character portrayed by Han Ji-min and leaving a strong impression on viewers.

Last May, she married Cho Young-nam. Despite their eight-year age difference, the couple tied the knot and have been sharing their lives ever since.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.