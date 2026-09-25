Son Ye-jin Likes Post Criticizing Husband Hyun Bin's Drama, 'Made in Korea 2'... Was It an Accident?

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] Actress Son Ye-jin was spotted liking a post about unfavorable reactions to Disney+'s drama 'Made in Korea 2,' starring her husband, Hyun Bin, drawing attention.

On the 24th, a magazine account posted that viewer reactions to the ending of Disney+'s 'Made in Korea 2' were divided. The post introduced unfavorable opinions that emerged after the release of the final two episodes, Episodes 5 and 6.

More than 1,700 likes were left on the post, and Son Ye-jin's account was found among those that had liked it.

Netizens offered various reactions, including, "It seems she clicked it by mistake," "Did she click it after seeing Hyun Bin's face?" and "Could her husband's work have appeared in her algorithm?"

It is not known why Son Ye-jin liked the post. Her assessment of the drama's ending cannot be determined from her reaction to the post alone.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin married in 2022 and welcomed a son in November of the same year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.