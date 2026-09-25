'Down Syndrome Artist' Seo Eun-hye Shares Ultrasound Image While Cradling Her Belly... It Was AI-Generated: "We Agreed Not to Have Children"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The rumors that Seo Eun-hye, an artist with Down syndrome, was pregnant have been revealed to be untrue.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel "Ni-eolgul Eunhye-ssi Eun hye" stated that the pregnancy rumors surrounding Seo Eun-hye and Cho Young-nam were untrue, saying, "The rumors that artist Eun-hye is pregnant are completely untrue. The two have agreed not to have children and are continuing their daily lives and economic activities."

The channel went on to explain the image that sparked the pregnancy rumors, saying, "Regarding the sudden pregnancy rumors, we can only laugh it off. It is an AI-generated image that was created by chance while making a Chuseok greeting card with an app received from an acquaintance of artist Eun-hye." It added, "Although Eun-hye's posting of the image on social media could understandably have caused such a misunderstanding, we would appreciate it if you would regard it as a kind of amusing incident."

Finally, it added, "We also received many congratulations in connection with this. We will repay your congratulations by working harder and living happier lives as a couple, striving for complete independence from our parents and economic self-sufficiency."

Earlier that day, Seo Eun-hye posted an image on Facebook showing her holding an ultrasound photo with her husband, Cho Young-nam. Seo Eun-hye was cradling her belly with both hands, while baby items filled the space behind the couple.

The image prompted speculation that the two were expecting a child, and they received an outpouring of congratulations. However, the photo was deleted shortly afterward. Traces suggesting that it had been AI-generated were later discovered at the bottom of the image, leading some to question whether it was an AI creation.

As the pregnancy rumors spread, representatives for Seo Eun-hye issued a direct explanation. They revealed that the image had been created by AI, bringing the incident to a close as a misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, Seo Eun-hye received widespread attention in 2022 for appearing in tvN's "Our Blues" as Han Ji-min's twin older sister. Last May, she married Cho Young-nam despite their eight-year age difference.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text of the YouTube post below

Regarding the sudden pregnancy rumors, "we can only laugh it off." This is an AI-generated image that was created by chance while making a Chuseok greeting card with an app received from an acquaintance of artist Eun-hye.

The rumors that artist Eun-hye is pregnant are completely untrue, and the two have agreed not to have children and are continuing their daily lives and economic activities.

Eun-hye's posting of the image on Facebook could understandably have caused such a misunderstanding, but we would appreciate it if you would regard it as a kind of amusing incident.

We also received many congratulations in connection with this. We will repay your congratulations by working harder and living happier lives as a couple, striving for complete independence from our parents and economic self-sufficiency.

Thank you.

Sincerely, Ni-eolgul Eunhye-ssi

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.