Yang Se-chan Moved by His Mother's Self-Consciousness as a Celebrity's Mom: "She Kept Saying She Was Fine, Worried It Might Cause Controversy... It Broke My Heart"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yang Se-chan said he felt a pang of sadness when he recalled his mother declining a flight attendant's kindness on a plane and looking only out the window.

On the 25th, a video titled "Chuseok Family Gathering Is Just an Excuse | EP.119" was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun.

To celebrate Chuseok, Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Seok-jin, Lee Kwang-soo, Yang Se-chan and Nam Chang-hee gathered together.

Yang Se-chan said, "Since last year, we decided to stop holding ancestral rites during the holidays. Since my mother is getting older, we decided to stop the rites and travel once or twice a year. I took my mother to Da Nang with my older brother last year, and she loved it."

He also recalled a moment on the flight when he felt concerned while watching his mother. He confessed, "What made me feel especially sorry for her was that my mother had hardly ever been on an airplane. She's not usually like that, but she was very cold to the flight attendant."

Yang Se-chan said, "I put her in business class as my way of doing something nice for her, but when the flight attendants came over and kindly attended to her, she must have felt embarrassed because she kept saying, 'I'm fine. I don't want anything,' while looking only out the window. I felt a little sorry for her."

He added, "It seemed like she thought, 'They must be paying attention to me because Se-chan is a celebrity and a comedian.' That made me feel sorry for her."

After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk said, "Of course, flight attendants provide service to passengers, but since she was with Se-chan and Se-hyung, she thought they were giving her special treatment because she was a celebrity's mother." He said he understood how Yang Se-chan's mother felt.

Yang Se-chan said, "She kept saying she was fine and looking out the window because she was worried it might cause controversy. Even when she needed something, she would say no when asked, then look at my drink and ask, 'Can I have a Coke?'"

Yoo Jae-suk empathized, saying, "You must have felt a pang even while laughing."

Yang Se-chan also said that since returning from the trip, he has been visiting his family home in Dongducheon more often to see his mother, who lives alone.

He said, "When my father was alive, I only went there twice a year. After my father passed away, I realized that I saw my mother fewer than ten times a year at most. I hadn't been visiting often."

He continued, "I saw photos I took with my mother during our trip to Da Nang, and she had aged a lot. At that moment, I thought, 'Se-chan, you can't go on like this,' and since then I've been trying to visit her more often."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.