"Have You Ever Seen a Sister-in-Law Order Her Husband's Sister Around?" Yoon Hye-jin Urges Uhm Jung-hwa to Do the Dishes at Her In-Laws' Home

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoon Hye-jin, wife of Uhm Tae-woong, revealed a lighthearted holiday scene by playfully urging her sister-in-law, Uhm Jung-hwa, to do the dishes.

On the 25th, Yoon Hye-jin posted a video on social media along with the caption, "Have you ever seen a sister-in-law order her husband's sister to do the dishes...?"

The video showed Uhm Jung-hwa washing dishes in the kitchen. When Yoon Hye-jin approached and asked, "Are you cleaning them properly?" Uhm Jung-hwa replied, "Yes," then pushed her away, saying, "Don't come near the kitchen."

When Yoon Hye-jin joked, "Wow, this is taking a while," Uhm Jung-hwa continued washing the dishes and said, "Don't come over. Go away." She then jokingly added, "Oh, my back."

Yoon Hye-jin playfully shot back, "Hurry up and finish." Their relaxed exchange of jokes reflected the comfortable atmosphere within the family.

Yoon Hye-jin also showed off a lavish holiday meal at her in-laws' home with the caption, "My in-laws' home ♥ Mother-in-law's cooking."

Yoon Hye-jin, a former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet, married actor Uhm Tae-woong, Uhm Jung-hwa's younger brother, in 2013. They have a daughter, Uhm Ji-on.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.