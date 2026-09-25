Oh Yoon-ah Surrounded by Police in Japan, Has a 'Meltdown'... Husband Captures Bizarre Moment: "This Is a First"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Oh Yoon-ah surprised fans after photos showed her surrounded by police during a trip to Japan.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel 'Oh! Yoona' uploaded a video titled "A Tokyo Food Tour After Giving Up on Dieting."

While visiting restaurants in Tokyo, Oh Yoon-ah said, "I kind of lost it there earlier. I'm already exhausted," showing signs of fatigue.

The production team then revealed a photo of Oh Yoon-ah surrounded by Japanese police. Her husband reportedly took the photo.

After seeing the photo, Oh Yoon-ah reacted with confusion, saying, "What is going on? Does this make any sense? This is the first time something like this has happened." The production team responded, "The opening feels like 'I Want to Know.'"

It turned out that the photo had been taken during a rental-car mishap featured in a video released the previous week.

Immediately after arriving in Tokyo, Oh Yoon-ah said, "This is a disaster. The employee at the rental-car company says he didn't bring the driver's license." She continued, "So the police came. We waited for more than an hour for them to bring the car we had rented, but it wasn't the car we expected."

Oh Yoon-ah also lamented, "So we're taking a taxi to the hotel. We may have to look into renting a car at the hotel. This is so difficult. Taking a trip is never easy."

Afterward, Oh Yoon-ah regained her composure and began her food tour in earnest. She sampled a variety of dishes and appeared much brighter, putting the difficult part of the trip behind her and enjoying herself.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.