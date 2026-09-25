Park Myung-soo Bows at an Auspicious Site Ahead of His 'Elite Dancer' Daughter's Early-Admission Results: "I Hope She Gets Into College"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo expressed his earnest hope that his high school senior daughter, Minseo, would be accepted to college.

At the end of a video uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Halmyungsoo' on the 25th, Park Myung-soo was shown nervously waiting for his daughter's early-admission results.

The preview showed a tour of auspicious places believed to bring great fortune. The production crew said, "These days, it's said to be popular among Gen MZ to visit auspicious places and receive their positive energy." They then asked, "If you could make just one wish come true, what would you wish for?"

Park Myung-soo immediately thought of his daughter Minseo, a high school senior. Minseo is an elite dancer who graduated from the Korean Dance Department at Yewon School and currently attends the Department of Dance at Sunhwa Arts High School.

As the father of a daughter preparing for college, Park Myung-soo's most earnest wish that day was for her acceptance.

Park Myung-soo shared his heartfelt wish as a father, saying, "I hope my child gets into college." He added, "Today is the day my child's early-admission results are announced," and appeared nervous ahead of the announcement.

After arriving at an auspicious site believed to bring great fortune, Park Myung-soo wrote his wish: 'My daughter gets into college.' He not only clasped his hands in prayer but also bowed deeply, earnestly hoping for his daughter's acceptance.

Then came the time for the early-admission results to be announced. Unable to hide his nervousness, Park Myung-soo struggled to check the results. The preview ended just before the admission decision was revealed, sparking interest in whether Minseo was accepted to the college of her choice.

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo married dermatologist Han Su-min in 2008, and they have a daughter, Minseo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.