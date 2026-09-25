Son Ye-jin's Disarming Smile in Front of Her 4-Year-Old Son: "My Little Angel"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Son Ye-jin shared photos taken by her son, offering a glimpse into their heartwarming everyday life as mother and son.

On the 25th, Son Ye-jin shared photos on social media along with the message, "Spend Chuseok apart from your family... Watch 'The Scandal.' Have a bountiful Chuseok holiday."

In the photos, Son Ye-jin paired a loose-fitting jacket and pants with sneakers and sunglasses, showcasing a style that was both comfortable and chic.

Alongside the photos, Son Ye-jin added the caption, "Captured by my little angel." By referring to her son as her "little angel," she revealed that he had taken the photos.

Whether smiling brightly at her son's camera or striking a cute V sign, Son Ye-jin willingly played the role of model. Her lovely image as a devoted mother brought warm smiles to those who saw it.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married Hyun Bin in 2022 and welcomed their son in November of the same year. Through the Netflix series 'The Scandal,' released on the 18th, she returned to historical drama after 24 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.