'33-Year-Old' Mijoo Has the Whole World Helping Her Get Married... "I'd Be a Fool If I Really Couldn't Get Married"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Mijoo (33) received some unexpected marriage advice from hanbok designer Park Sul-nyeo.

On the 25th, a video titled "Hanbok Over Gyaru and Wanghong" was posted on the YouTube channel 'JUST LEEMIJOO.'

In the video, Mijoo visited Park Sul-nyeo, a hanbok designer with 48 years of experience, to showcase the beauty of Korea. Mijoo recalled her past connection with Park, saying, "You made hanbok for us when Lovelyz first debuted."

When Mijoo met Park Sul-nyeo shortly afterward, she greeted her warmly. Park mentioned Mijoo's age, saying, "I remembered you as being in your 20s. You look like you're in your 20s, but before I knew it, you were in your 30s." She then suddenly brought up marriage, saying, "I think you need to find a partner."

The conversation took on the feel of a holiday family gathering right from the start, and Mijoo looked flustered by the unexpected mention of marriage.

When Park Sul-nyeo said, "There is a right time. I got married at 33," Mijoo replied, "The time has really come," drawing laughs.

The marriage talk did not end there. Park Sul-nyeo advised, "When a woman works, she can play golf and do things like that, right? A working woman's husband should not be materialistic and should be well-read." She continued, "So I hope you meet a partner while you're this beautiful. You have to make an effort." Amid the ongoing marriage talk, Mijoo said, "Where is my partner?" prompting more laughter.

Mijoo later tried on various hanbok and found one she particularly liked. Park Sul-nyeo once again brought up marriage.

Park Sul-nyeo showed just how serious she was about Mijoo getting married, saying, "Anyway, once you get married, I promised to take responsibility for your hanbok."

Mijoo responded, "I will definitely get married. With the whole world helping me like this, I'd be a fool if I really couldn't get married." Park Sul-nyeo then offered more never-ending holiday advice, saying, "You can't be too picky. You shouldn't set your standards too high," which sparked laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.