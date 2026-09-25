Is That Roh Yoon-seo? Those Back Muscles Are Still Going Strong... Shedding Her Innocent Image for a Slender Bikini Look

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Roh Yoon-seo drew attention by revealing her daring bikini look in Hawaii.

On the 25th, Roh Yoon-seo posted several photos on her social media with the caption, "Hawaii in January."

The photos showed Roh Yoon-seo enjoying a relaxing time in Hawaii last January.

Roh Yoon-seo was photographed against Hawaii's beautiful sea. Even simply standing still, she exuded an atmosphere reminiscent of a fashion pictorial.

Her strikingly different styling particularly caught the eye, contrasting with the innocent image for which Roh Yoon-seo has been loved. She paired a halter-neck bikini with a leopard-print skirt to showcase a fresh appeal.

Posing in a bikini with the sea behind her, Roh Yoon-seo drew attention with her sleek back and slender figure.

She also shared casual photos from her everyday life. Her relaxed moments, captured with a faint smile as she enjoyed her time at leisure, conveyed the restorative atmosphere of her Hawaiian getaway.

Meanwhile, Roh Yoon-seo recently appeared in the Netflix series "East Palace" and is currently appearing on tvN's "Fresh off the Sea Season 3."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.