Toenails Fell Off and Feet Were Covered in Blood... Tsuki Says, "I Thought I Was Going to Die" After Full Marathon

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Billlie's Tsuki opened up about reaching her physical limits while completing a full marathon in France.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel 'YanoShiho' uploaded a video titled "A Tokyo Meetup with Tsuki, My Younger Friend from Kansai."

In the video, Yano Shiho brought up how Billlie's Tsuki had previously taken on the Meudon Marathon in France through the MBC variety show 'Geukhan 84' and successfully completed the full course.

Recalling that time, Tsuki candidly said, "I thought I was going to die." When Yano Shiho said, "I could never do it. Why did you do it? That's incredible," Tsuki replied, "I was made to do it," drawing laughter.

Yano Shiho recalled Tsuki crying at the time, and Tsuki remembered reaching her physical limit, saying, "That's right. At the end, my legs wouldn't bend, so I collapsed right there."

The condition of her feet was particularly serious. Tsuki shared her candid feelings from that moment, saying, "I took off my shoes, but my toenails had come off, so I couldn't take off my socks. My socks were covered in blood. I found myself in tears, thinking, 'What am I doing?'"

Despite everything, Tsuki did not give up and completed the full course. She said she experienced a new feeling afterward, adding, "After doing that, I thought I could do anything." Yano Shiho responded with sincere admiration, saying, "I was truly moved."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.