Jun Hyun-moo Gives Kian84 New Shoes "For the Entertainment Awards": "It Was Heartbreaking to See Him Polishing Them" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo is giving Kian84 a new pair of shoes.

The Chuseok special episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone," airing today (the 25th), will feature Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho gathering for the holiday, as well as Park Ji-hyun helping her maternal uncle with his work.

A video released ahead of the broadcast shows Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho—the "three bachelor kings"—gathering for Chuseok and has drawn attention. Jun Hyun-moo throws a lavish birthday party to celebrate the upcoming birthdays of Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho. Watching him look after the younger members, Code Kunst marvels, "The king really is different!"

After Jun Hyun-moo places birthday candles on a cake for the "84 crew" and even sings them a birthday song, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho are grateful but do not know how to react to the plaintive melody. As the mood unexpectedly turns solemn, Kian84 expresses concern and sympathy, saying, "Take care of yourself, hyung~"

Jun Hyun-moo also reveals personalized birthday gifts he prepared for the "84 crew." Saying he felt bad watching Kian84 polish the only pair of shoes he had worn for more than 10 years to a shine, he gives him a new pair and says, "Wear these to this year's Entertainment Awards." Recalling the black suit Jun Hyun-moo gave him about nine years ago, Kian84 expresses both gratitude and embarrassment, saying, "You keep providing me with everything I need, hyung~ I have nothing to give you..." Jun Hyun-moo responds, "It's okay," with eyes glistening with emotion, leaving the Rainbow Club members flustered.

Jun Hyun-moo also tells Kim Dae-ho, whose tastes are distinctive, "I had a hard time deciding on your gift," before presenting him with a gift chosen after much deliberation. He brings out a large box, saying it contains something the "maximalist camper" did not have, raising curiosity about what the gift could be.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.