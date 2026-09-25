Jung Si-a Stayed on the VIP Floor After Giving Birth to Her Daughter: "There Were Only Four Babies, Including Yang Hyun-suk's Son"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jung Si-a shared memories of the VIP floor at the postpartum care center where she stayed after giving birth to her daughter, Seo Woo. It drew attention when she revealed that Yang Hyun-suk's son was also on the same floor at the time.

On the 25th, a video titled "The reason I stopped going clubbing... Jung Si-a's 20-year best friend with no brakes spills the secrets" was posted on the YouTube channel 'JungSiaAsijeong.'

That day, Jung Si-a introduced her longtime best friend, saying, "We've been friends for 20 years. She has been my stylist since 2006." She continued, "I have Seo Woo, and my friend has her first daughter. The two became friends at the postpartum care center. We were there together."

Her friend said, "We became closer because our pregnancies were around the same time. We also looked into postpartum care centers together," and Jung Si-a added, "We visited postpartum care centers together and also went to the obstetrician-gynecologist together."

Her friend was also present when Jung Si-a met her husband, Baek Do-bin. Jung Si-a recalled, "There is a movie through which I met my husband. It was a horror movie that bombed, and when I first met my husband, my friend was the lead stylist." Her friend joked, "The movie flopped, but I gained love," drawing laughs.

The two also reminisced about their time at the postpartum care center. Her friend explained, "We were on the VIP floor at the postpartum care center. Since it was the VIP floor, there were only four babies there."

She continued, "I remember because it was so shocking at the time. I didn't take a single picture, and I regret that," adding, "One was a foreign child, one was a baby boy who looked exactly like Mr. Yang Hyun-suk—Yang Hyun-suk's son—and one was Seo Woo, who had big eyes and looked like a doll. Then there was our daughter, but she was so ugly that we really don't have a single picture of her. It's such a shame, and I feel so sorry. She's pretty now."

Jung Si-a also said, "The postpartum care center was heaven for me. I was confined there, but they cooked for me, did my laundry, and took care of the baby. I loved it, but this friend found it suffocating."

Meanwhile, Jung Si-a married Baek Do-bin, the son of actor Baek Yoon-sik, in 2009. They have one son and one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.