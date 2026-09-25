Jun Hyun-moo, Despite 'KRW 60 Billion Wealth Rumors,' Says "I'm Not as Rich as You Think... Please Make Me Richer" ('Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo, who has been the subject of speculation that he owns KRW 60 billion in assets, made a wish at Not_found to gain the energy of wealth.

The episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar's 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' which aired on the 25th, showed Jun Hyun-moo embarking on a very special food trip to Uiryeong with food companions ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byul instead of Kwaktube (Gwak Jun-bi), who had gone abroad on a business trip.

While visiting Uiryeong that day, Jun Hyun-moo discovered Not_found, a landmark said to bring wealth, and made a wish. Looking at Not_found, he said, "Everyone thinks I'm rich, but I'm not as rich as you think. Please make me even richer," prompting laughter. He then caught people's attention by making a heartfelt wish, saying, "Please."

Jun Hyun-moo then mentioned Kwaktube, who was away on an overseas schedule, saying, "Jun-bin isn't here today. He's gone traveling." He called ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byul to join him as his new food companions from the beginning. When the two appeared, Jun Hyun-moo abruptly asked, "Do you have a lot of money? Have you earned a lot?" ZOZAZZ replied, "I've worked hard," while Jang Han-byul said, "I'm not rich." Jun Hyun-moo then made them laugh by suggesting, "Go to Not_found and wish to become rich."

Earlier, Jun Hyun-moo drew attention with remarks about his wealth on 'Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 2,' which aired in 2025.

At the time, Lee Jang-woo speculated about Jun Hyun-moo's wealth, asking, "You have KRW 60 billion, don't you?" Jun Hyun-moo denied it, replying, "If I had KRW 60 billion, would I live like this?"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.