'Single Mom' Lee Si-young Heartbroken Over Her Older Son's Hurt: "He Grew Up Too Soon and Is Always Worried About His Mom"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Lee Si-young expressed her apologies after realizing that her older son had been quietly hurt by the attention focused on his younger sister.

On the 25th, Lee Si-young posted several photos on her social media along with a message that read, "Mom, why do you look at Luna with so much love but look at me with less? I didn't realize that Ian, who always adores and takes care of Luna more than anyone, had been getting hurt little by little and shrinking into himself."

The photos showed glimpses of Lee Si-young's two children spending time together. Ian lovingly looked after his younger sister, while Luna stayed close to her older brother, playing with him or bursting into tears. The siblings displayed an adorable bond.

Lee Si-young revealed her tender concern for her son, saying, "Come to think of it, whenever I held Luna, Ian would cling more tightly to my side. As Luna grew, he asked me to hold him more often, as if he had returned to being a baby."

She continued, "I thought Ian, who had grown up too soon and only watched his mother's reactions, was simply a good boy, but I think I was the foolish one. I'll spend more time alone with Ian, take trips with just the two of us, and give him my undivided attention and deep love so that he won't be hurt."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and gave birth to a son the following year, but the marriage ended in divorce eight years later. After the divorce, she became pregnant with her second child through an embryo transfer using an embryo that had been frozen and stored. She gave birth to a daughter on her own in January last year, becoming a mother of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.