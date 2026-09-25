ZOZAZZ: "I Spent 20 Million Won on My Face"... Confesses to Having Eye and Nose Surgery in High School ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer ZOZAZZ opened up candidly, saying, "I'm part of the first generation of people to undergo plastic surgery."

The 25th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' featured Jun Hyun-moo embarking on a special food trip to Uiryeong with his food buddies ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byul, filling in for Kwaktube (Gwak Jun-bi), who had gone abroad on a business trip.

During the episode, ZOZAZZ drew attention by saying, "I'm part of the first generation of people to undergo plastic surgery," adding, "I had it done when there were hardly any plastic surgery clinics." He continued, "I had my eyes and nose done in high school," and candidly revealed, "I recently got dental veneers."

He said, "I originally had no double eyelids at all. No one in my family has them," adding, "My wife burst out laughing as soon as she first entered our home. There were 20 people who looked exactly alike."

ZOZAZZ also joked, "Everyone in my family has small feet. My foot size is less than 265 mm, but I wear 280 mm shoes. I have wide feet, so I have no choice but to wear them," drawing laughter as he showed off shoes with a completely empty toe area.

After hearing this, Jun Hyun-moo expressed his envy, saying, "Having wide feet is similar to me, so why are you doing so well after getting married?" ZOZAZZ fired back, "Don't you have a lot of money?" prompting more laughter.

ZOZAZZ had previously confessed to undergoing plastic surgery on MBC's 'Radio Star,' which aired last year. At the time, he said, "My mother arranged for me to undergo eye and nose surgery herself. People normally don't tell their own children that they're unattractive, but my mother had the foresight to see my future," adding, "At today's prices, she made a bold investment of nearly 20 million won." His revelation of the amount spent on plastic surgery made headlines.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.