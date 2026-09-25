Lee Young Ji Complains of Hair Loss and Heartburn... Keeps Rice Cake Shop Open Despite Struggling, Then Says "I Feel Like I'm Going to Die" ('Space Rice Cake')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Lee Young Ji continued operating the rice cake shop despite complaining of hair loss and heartburn while struggling with her condition.

The episode of tvN's 'Space Rice Cake' that aired on the 25th featured singer Yang Hee-eun visiting the shop as a surprise guest.

Before leaving the shop that day, Yang Hee-eun brought out a gift of head coverings she had prepared, saying, "Young Ji told me that her hair was falling out and asked me to bring her some head coverings."

Earlier, after the second day of operating the shop in Goheung County, Lee Young Ji sent Yang Hee-eun a video letter and asked, "I've been wearing the glasses you sent me, but I'm losing my hair now. If possible, if you could provide me with any head coverings or handkerchiefs you have, I could really put them to good use."

Yang Hee-eun then handed over the head coverings she had personally prepared for the members. She even put one on Lee Young Ji herself, showing the warmth between the senior and junior performers.

However, the atmosphere changed after Yang Hee-eun left the shop. When the next customer entered, Lee Young Ji's expression visibly darkened. She complained, "Is heartburn also a symptom of burnout?" The production crew checked on her, asking, "Are you feeling sick?" Lee Young Ji replied, "I don't know. My stomach feels really bad."

The production crew told her, "Sit down for a bit if you're not feeling well," but Lee Young Ji insisted, "I'm really fine. I can do this. Take the order," and continued operating the shop.

However, Lee Young Ji's condition showed little sign of improvement. Concerned, the production crew asked, "Should we at least take you to the hospital? You don't look well," but she adamantly refused and immediately began preparing the food.

Eventually, Lee Young Ji took a short break, and Mimi expressed concern, saying, "I think you've got indigestion. You ate in a hurry earlier." The members kept busy to cover for Lee Young Ji's absence.

However, Lee Young Ji could not rest for long. As she headed back to the kitchen, Mimi expressed sympathy, telling her, "You can take your time. Nothing else matters if you're sick."

After the long lunch service ended, Lee Young Ji responded to a question about whether her indigestion had improved by saying, "I feel like I'm going crazy. I feel like I'm going to die."

She also candidly shared her thoughts on operating the rice cake shop for a week. Lee Young Ji drew laughs with the unfiltered comment, "I feel like crap," before honestly admitting, "It's hardest when I feel like I'm not making any progress myself."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.