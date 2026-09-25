"Did RESCENE Make It Big Thanks to Me?" Lee Seon-min Sweats Bullets as Jun Hyun-moo Puts Him on the Spot ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Lee Seon-min explained how content he made with RESCENE's Woni brought him into the spotlight.

The 25th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' featured Jun Hyun-moo embarking on a gukbap tour of South Gyeongsang Province with 'rising comedian' Lee Seon-min instead of Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bi), who had gone abroad on a work trip.

Regarding what recently brought him attention, Lee Seon-min said, "There is a video of Lee Yong-ju suddenly raiding my house. It became really popular." He continued, "During that time, I did a program called 'My Driving Instructor' with RESCENE's Woni. Woni was rising rapidly then, and I did well at the same time," he explained. 'My Driving Instructor' is content in which Lee Seon-min helps RESCENE's Woni with driving.

After hearing this, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "So was RESCENE's success thanks to Lee Seon-min, or was Lee Seon-min's success thanks to RESCENE?" Lee replied, "It is a little awkward to say it myself, but the program we did together came first..."

Jun then pressed him, asking, "So RESCENE's success was thanks to Lee Seon-min?" Lee clarified, "It wasn't thanks to me."

Jun Hyun-moo turned to the production crew and said, "Run the headline: 'RESCENE takes off thanks to me,'" completing the title and making everyone laugh. Embarrassed, Lee laughed awkwardly and said, "I had such a polite phone call with RESCENE's representative just yesterday..."

Mentioning Lee Seon-min's recent popularity, Jun Hyun-moo said, "It's amazing that the world has changed so much that stars like you are appearing these days." Lee responded modestly, "I'm not a star." He then added, "I also have so much fun having a meal with you," and enjoyed a gukbap mukbang with Jun Hyun-moo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.