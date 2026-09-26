Jun Hyun-moo, a regular on nine shows... Why he keeps going despite the strain: "Quitting would be irresponsible" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo said that, despite the difficulties, he cannot quit the programs he is appearing on because he feels a sense of responsibility.

The October 25 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' featured Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho gathering together for Chuseok.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo admitted, "I work even on holidays. I have work throughout the holiday break." When asked how many programs he is currently appearing on, he surprised everyone by answering, "Nine, including the new ones I'm joining."

When asked whether he ever thought about taking a break when things became difficult, Jun Hyun-moo replied, "I do. But I think it would be irresponsible to let go of a program I've been doing continuously." He explained his personal conviction.

Kim Dae-ho, who said it had been a year and a half since he left his job, mentioned a malicious message he had recently received. He said, "I've never received a comment filled with profanity before. But I got a DM on social media, and it was just vicious profanity with no context." He added, "I thought it wouldn't affect me if there was no context, but I was stunned for a while."

After hearing this, Jun Hyun-moo comforted him, saying, "Don't let it get to you. If we're counting that sort of thing, I have trillions of malicious comments."

He continued, "I've been receiving malicious comments for more than 10 years. In the past, contextless comments hurt me, but once you've built up enough experience, comments that have a point hurt more. You have no choice but to admit it, don't you?" He advised, "After receiving enough comments without any context, you eventually stop feeling anything."

When asked whether there had ever been a time when he was not criticized, Jun Hyun-moo recalled, "Even when I first became an announcer, people criticized me for being too showy."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.