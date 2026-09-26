Jun Hyun-moo Has He Chosen to Stay Single? "I Wanted to Get Married Until 46, but Now I’m Happy Alone" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo said he is becoming increasingly inclined to stay single by choice as he grows more satisfied with his life alone.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' that aired on the 25th featured Jun Hyun-moo, Kian84, and Kim Dae-ho gathering together for Chuseok.

Jun Hyun-moo advised Kian84 and Kim Dae-ho not to miss the right time to get married. He said, "I think 46 is a turning point for marriage. If you miss that window, you end up becoming Jun Hyun-moo, in my experience. That’s what I’ve learned."

Kim Dae-ho asked, "Are you choosing to stay single?" Kian84 added, "I think you’re single by choice."

Jun Hyun-moo confessed, "I wanted to get married until I was 46. But once I turned 47 or 48, even if someone says they like me, I don’t feel the same way I used to." He continued, "I’m neither lonely nor bored. I’m happy when I’m alone. I watch movies or go for drives by myself."

Kim Shin-young sympathized, saying, "Isn’t it a hassle just meeting someone? I enjoy being alone so much more than meeting someone new."

Jun Hyun-moo said, "You should come to the next gathering, too. You’re the emperor of singlehood." Code Kunst chimed in, "The real king of singlehood was right here," prompting laughter.

Kian84 expressed concern, saying, "It’s because your male hormone levels have fallen. When I first saw you, you had testosterone written all over your face."

Jun Hyun-moo responded humorously, "My hair was falling out like crazy back then, too. But now that I have no male hormones, my hair doesn’t fall out as much."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.