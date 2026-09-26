An Extended Family of 88 and 1,400 Heads of Kimchi... Kim Dae-ho's Family Celebrates a Changed Holiday: "No Ancestral Rites"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Kim Dae-ho revealed how his family's holiday traditions have changed, including the elimination of ancestral rites and simplified meal preparations.

On the 25th, Kim Dae-ho posted several photos on social media along with the words, "No ancestral rites."

The photos showed Kim Dae-ho's family gathered for a meal to celebrate Chuseok. Instead of preparing labor-intensive traditional holiday dishes, the family served a simple spread of meat, steamed shellfish, and rice topped with raw fish. They appeared to be enjoying the holiday in a relaxed atmosphere, drawing attention.

Previously, Kim Dae-ho drew attention by showcasing his extended family's holiday gatherings on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone." Viewers were particularly astonished by the size of his extended family, which included as many as 88 relatives.

Kim Dae-ho also made headlines after revealing that his family makes 1,400 heads' worth of kimchi every kimjang season. Some viewers even referred to it as a "wedding funeral" in response to Kim Dae-ho, who had expressed a desire to get married.

As the reaction to the broadcast grew, Kim Dae-ho emphasized, "We have abolished ancestral rites at home, and we buy kimchi instead."

Born in 1984, Kim Dae-ho joined MBC in 2011 as an announcer in the network's 30th open-recruitment class. After leaving the network last year, he became a freelancer and has remained active.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.