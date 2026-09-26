'Joo Jin-mo's Wife' Min Hye-yeon, 168 cm Tall, Pulls Off Clothes for 12-Year-Olds: "The Sleeves and Skirt Are Short"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Min Hye-yeon drew attention by pulling off children's clothing for 12-year-olds as golfwear.

On the 25th, a video titled "How to Spend the Chuseok Holiday Break Happily" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Dr. Hye-yeon.

That day, while heading out for a round of golf with her husband, Joo Jin-mo, Min Hye-yeon introduced the outfit she was wearing.

Min Hye-yeon said, "I bought this children's clothing from Roem Girls. Isn't it very pretty? But the sleeves are short. It was supposed to be long-sleeved, but now the sleeves come up to three-quarter length."

She continued, "I was supposed to buy the largest size for 15-year-olds, but this one looked pretty and I liked the color. However, the largest size was sold out. So I bought the one for 12-year-olds, and the sleeves and skirt are a little short."

After coordinating the outfit with a hat in a similar color, Min Hye-yeon expressed her satisfaction, saying, "The colors are similar too, aren't they? It looks fine since I coordinated the outfit in my own way."

Min Hye-yeon previously revealed that, at 168 cm tall, she has consistently maintained a weight in the 48-kilogram range since high school.

Meanwhile, Min Hye-yeon is a family medicine specialist who graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine. She married actor Joo Jin-mo, who is 11 years her senior, in 2019.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.