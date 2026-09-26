Gu Bon-seung Falls Victim to a Secondhand Scam Before a Trip: "My Greed Got Me into Trouble"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Gu Bon-seung could not hide his disappointment after a golf shaft he had bought cheaply through a secondhand transaction was determined to be counterfeit by a specialist.

On the 25th, a video titled "I Went to Seongsu-dong Because I Needed Consolation After Being Scammed in a Secondhand Deal" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Bon Road.

That day, Gu Bon-seung explained, "I'm on my way to a golf-fitting shop. I'm going on a golf trip to Ho Chi Minh City next week, and my old iron shaft was too heavy, so I wanted to replace it with a lighter one."

He added, "I saw one listed cheaply on Karrot Market, so I bought it and took it to the fitting shop. The fitter told me it appeared to be fake."

Gu Bon-seung said, "I asked, 'What do you mean? How could a shaft be fake?' But apparently there are counterfeits these days." He added, "The fitter said that, no matter how he looked at it, it was different from the specifications listed on the website."

He said he had bought the shaft believing it weighed 105 grams, but an actual measurement showed that it weighed 117 grams. Its length was also found to be one inch shorter than the specifications for the genuine product listed on the official U.S. website.

Gu Bon-seung said, "They told me I absolutely couldn't use this shaft, so I hurried home to get another one, and I'm on my way back now. I had heard that counterfeit golf clubs existed. I should have realized something was wrong. It was listed below the retail price, so I bought it right away—and I got scammed." He then gave a hollow laugh.

The golf-fitting specialist explained that the shaft Gu Bon-seung had purchased secondhand was listed on the official U.S. website as weighing in the mid-to-high 100-gram range, while the shaft's actual weight was 117 grams. "The error began right there," the specialist said.

The specialist continued, "This particular shaft is 40 inches long, so it is also quite long. Taking everything into account, I believe it is a counterfeit rather than a genuine product. That's why it can't be used."

Gu Bon-seung lamented, "I bought it on Karrot. I need to be careful with Karrot transactions." He added, "It was cheaper than the retail price. My greed got me into trouble."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.