Taeyang's kindness is something else... A touching message of support for a fan who works as a painter: "Adding color to a colorless world"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] BigBang's Taeyang showed his exceptional love for his fans by personally offering warm encouragement to a fan exhausted from working overnight on a painting job.

Recently, a fan's post asking Taeyang for words of encouragement was uploaded to the fan platform b.stage.

Introducing himself as a painter, the fan wrote, "Hello, Youngbae. I work as a painter. I have been working from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. today," describing the long hours he had spent on the job.

The fan continued, "Since I have to work through the night tonight, I don't think I'll be finished until 7 a.m. My body is very tired, but I will finish the job properly and head home. I always get my energy from watching you, Youngbae." He added, "Please give me a word of warm encouragement. I hope you stay strong too, Youngbae, and I'll hang in there a little longer."

After reading the post himself, Taeyang left a reply that showed he had carefully considered the fan's profession and situation.

Taeyang offered his heartfelt support, saying, "You must be having a hard time working through the night. What beautiful work—adding color to a colorless world. I hope you finish safely and stay healthy."

Taeyang's heartfelt reply to the fan working through a grueling overnight shift moved those who saw it as well. In particular, the thoughtful phrase "beautiful work that adds color to a colorless world" reflected Taeyang's warm respect for the fan's profession and touched the hearts of other fans.

Meanwhile, BigBang, which includes Taeyang, is continuing its debut 20th anniversary world tour, 'BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR <XX : COSMOS>,' which began last month. With the group's London concert in the United Kingdom scheduled for the 26th local time, additional dates in Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok have been confirmed amid overwhelming support from fans. BigBang will meet fans around the world across a total of 19 cities and 36 shows.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.