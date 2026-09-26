Park Myung-soo Has a Bowel Accident in His Pants, 'Shocking'... How He Made It Home Without Underwear

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo brought laughs by sharing a harrowing bathroom story from a highway.

On the 25th, a video titled "The Rest-Area Food Is Better Than Mom's Cooking, So Should I Just Go Home?" was posted on the YouTube channel Halmyungsoo.

In the video, Park Myung-soo embarked on a tour of highway rest areas for a Chuseok special and chatted about various topics while traveling.

When asked, "Have you ever suddenly needed to use the bathroom while driving on the highway?" Park Myung-soo laughed and replied, "Always." He added, "You just have to pull over and relieve yourself," before confessing, "As I recall, I've even gone up into the mountains to do it."

He continued, "In the past, the highways were completely jammed during Chuseok or Lunar New Year. What do you do if you need to use the bathroom on the way?" He went on, "That's why you go up into the mountains. Once, my mother went into the mountains but got lost. So there was even a time when I waited for an hour," prompting laughter.

Park Myung-soo confessed, "I've even had a bowel accident in my pants," adding, "I thought, 'Surely not,' but it happened that way." He continued, "You have to talk to the kids a lot so they won't notice. Then I opened the window," and explained, "You go into a rest area, throw away your underwear, and continue on without any underwear."

The production staff asked, "Was that when you were a celebrity?" Park Myung-soo replied, "I think it happened once or twice. It's okay to air this. It's not like I made it up," once again drawing laughter with his unfazed attitude.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.