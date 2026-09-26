Kim Gu-ra Made 40 Million Won a Month from His Golf YouTube Channel: "That’s About How Much It Was at Its Peak"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Mickey Gwangsu revealed his monthly YouTube earnings, while Kim Gu-ra also discussed the monthly income he once made from his golf channel.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel 'GreeGura' uploaded a video titled "A Comedian Who Hit It Big After Buying a Real Estate Agency Owner a Meal?"

Mickey Gwangsu, a comedian with 22 years of experience, appeared as a guest and revealed that he currently runs YouTube channels. "I have a personal YouTube channel, and I also have another channel in a talk-show format," he said.

In addition to YouTube, Mickey Gwangsu also takes on event appearances. "I do some wedding events as well, and if the fee is high enough, I go regardless of the region," he said candidly.

Asked about his main source of income, Mickey Gwangsu said, "Events are my main source of income." He also discussed the advantages of YouTube. "The channel has a long watch time and a solid fan base, so even when both channels get 100,000 views, it feels different from 100,000 views on other channels," he explained.

The conversation then turned to YouTube income. Mickey Gwangsu attracted attention by revealing, "My YouTube earnings alone exceeded 10 million won in a month." Kim Gu-ra then mentioned his golf channel, 'Kim Gu-ra’s Ppeogugi Golf TV,' which currently has about 370,000 subscribers, and said, "Back when the earnings were high, I used to make 30 to 40 million won at a time."

However, making a living solely through YouTube was not easy. In response to the question, "Can’t you just do YouTube?" Mickey Gwangsu opened up about the difficulties, saying, "It’s not easy because you eventually run out of ideas, and if you stay up all night editing, you end up exhausted."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.