"I'm Getting Married": 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' Yang Na-rae Shows Off the Beloved Husband She Kept Hidden at Her Wedding

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Lawyer Yang Na-rae revealed footage from her wedding and shared her thoughts on getting married.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel 'Lawyer Yang Na-rae' posted footage of Yang Na-rae's wedding under the title "I Got Married!"

In the video, Yang Na-rae took photos before the ceremony, and her eyes brimmed with affection as she looked at the groom. When asked how she felt about getting married, Yang Na-rae laughed brightly and said, "I'm still cheerful even when I'm getting married."

Shortly afterward, the wedding ceremony began in earnest. The groom entered first, followed by Yang Na-rae, who walked down the aisle holding her father's hand. The bride and groom bowed to each other and exchanged rings. During the process, Yang Na-rae personally showed her ring off to the guests, drawing laughter.

Yang Na-rae then personally expressed her gratitude to the guests. She shouted, "Everyone, I'm finally getting married!" and received cheers and applause from the crowd.

She said, "I have been blessed with good people around me, but there was one question I could never resolve: Why had that blessing not come this man's way? Just when I was thinking that perhaps it was time to give up, I met the man who is now my husband. And not long after, I thought, 'Ah, my luck with people really is incredible.'" She thereby expressed her affection for her husband.

Yang Na-rae expressed her gratitude to the guests who attended the wedding, saying, "Each and every person here today has shared precious moments in the lives of the two of us and is someone special whom we are grateful will share the years ahead with us. I'm overwhelmed and grateful that the people who celebrated with me when things went well, stood by me when times were hard, and sometimes simply stayed by my side without saying a word are all gathered here today."

She also shared her determination for married life. Yang Na-rae said, "I'm sure the two of us won't have only happy days after today. But whenever difficult times come, I will remember the faces of all of you who watched over us here today and the congratulations you sent our way. And by being each other's greatest ally, we will love each other well and live our lives so that your congratulations today will feel truly worthwhile."

When Yang Na-rae greeted her parents, she held back her welling tears and revealed how overwhelmed she felt. After the moving moment, she returned to her characteristically cheerful self as she exited and shouted loudly at the camera, "I'm getting married!" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Yang Na-rae held her wedding ceremony on the 13th at The Shilla Seoul. She currently appears on the JTBC variety show 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp' and other programs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.