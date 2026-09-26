Kwaktube and His Wife, Five Years Younger, Surprise Fans With Family Photo Marking Their Son's 200th Day... "He Takes After His Mom"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Travel YouTuber Kwaktube, whose real name is Kwak Joon-bin, shared a family photo to mark his son Taesan's 200th day and gave fans a glimpse into his happy life.

On the 25th, Kwaktube shared a photo on the social media account where he posts pictures of his son, along with the message, "We hope you have a happy Chuseok. —From the Kwak Taesan family."

The photo shows Kwaktube and his wife holding their son Taesan in their arms and smiling brightly.

The three posed side by side, looking at the camera for a family portrait. Fans have continued to send congratulations after learning that the photo was taken to celebrate Taesan's 200th day.

Kwaktube has been particularly careful about showing his wife in public, respecting her privacy as a non-public figure. However, on this occasion, he drew attention by sharing a photo of the family of three together to mark Taesan's 200th day.

Previously, on October 11 last year, Kwaktube held a private wedding ceremony with his wife, a civil servant who is five years younger than him, at a hotel in Yeouido, Seoul.

Then, on March 24, he personally announced the birth of his son, saying, "I became a father in the warm spring," and received many congratulations. In photos released at the time, Taesan drew attention with his distinct eyes, which resembled his mother's.

At the time, Kwaktube also expressed his joy at becoming a father and his sense of responsibility as the head of his family, saying, "He looks a lot like his mother. I will do my best. Thank you."

Kwaktube shared a happy update by revealing a photo of the family of three together to mark his son's 200th day. Fans are sending messages of congratulations and support for the family's special moment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.