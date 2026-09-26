"I Had My Eyes, Nose and Mouth All Done" ZOZAZZ Had Plastic Surgery in High School... Reveals Old Photos: "I Was Skinny Back Then" (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jun Hyun-moo completed an entertaining food trip on Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4 with ZOZAZZ, Jang Han-byeol and Lee Seon-min, sampling everything from Garye bulgogi in Uiryeong, South Gyeongsang Province, to soba and beef gukbap.

The 13th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4, which aired on the 25th, showed Jun Hyun-moo heading to Uiryeong with his food buddies ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol for a "Rich People's Table" special. They enjoyed Garye bulgogi and soba before launching a full-scale "Gyeongsangnam-do gukbap tour" with the "trending comedian" Lee Seon-min and finishing off a bowl of Uiryeong beef gukbap.

Jun Hyun-moo visited Uiryeong, South Gyeongsang Province, a town known as the hometown of the founders of major conglomerates. He stopped by Sottbawi, a local attraction associated with wealth. "Everyone thinks I'm rich, but I'm not as rich as they think," he began, then made the others laugh by wishing toward Sottbawi, "Please make me even richer." He soon met his food buddies ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol and bluntly asked, "Do you have a lot of money?" ZOZAZZ avoided giving a direct answer, saying, "Money? I have worked hard to earn it," while Jang Han-byeol honestly admitted, "I'm not rich," eliciting sympathy. Amid their chaotic chemistry, Jun Hyun-moo took them to a restaurant specializing in Garye bulgogi, a local dish from Uiryeong, saying, "You've probably never had food like this before." The three repeatedly marveled at the flavor of the pork, which had been carefully treated to remove its gamey smell and infused with smoky aromas, before launching into an enthusiastic eating show.

After the meal, Jun Hyun-moo hurried them along, saying, "The next restaurant is only open for three hours a day." In the car, ZOZAZZ casually revealed an old photo of himself. Jang Han-byeol was surprised and said, "You were thin back then." Jun Hyun-moo delivered a blunt assessment: "You look better now. You looked kind of ambiguous back then." ZOZAZZ responded with thorough self-awareness, saying, "If I had looked good back then, I would have made it then." Soon afterward, the three arrived at a soba restaurant that had been operating for three generations and sampled mung bean pancakes along with cold, mixed and hot soba. During the heartfelt eating session, Jang Han-byeol asked ZOZAZZ, "I'm curious how you proposed." Jun Hyun-moo immediately became suspicious, saying, "You have someone, don't you? You said a celebrity sent you a DM." Although flustered, Jang Han-byeol explained, "I received an invitation to a meal through an acquaintance, but I turned it down," turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Speaking about his proposal, ZOZAZZ revealed an emotional story: "I sang a proposal song at the bar where I first met my wife." He added, "We even arranged our wedding ourselves without hiring a wedding company. It was fun, and we're still having fun living our lives." Jun Hyun-moo then jokingly asked ZOZAZZ, "They say you're one of the first-generation plastic surgery patients?" ZOZAZZ responded with remarkable coolness: "I had it done when I was in high school, when there were hardly any plastic surgery clinics. I have had my eyes, nose and mouth all done." Meanwhile, Jang Han-byeol shared the news that he had taken first place in a trot fandom poll, beating Seongri and Hwanhee, and thanked his fans, saying, "An advertisement is currently running on a billboard in New York." He then sang a line from his new song, bringing the Uiryeong food trip to a warm conclusion.

After ZOZAZZ and Jang Han-byeol left, Jun Hyun-moo began a "gukbap tour" with his second food buddy, Lee Seon-min. Their first gukbap destination was a restaurant with an 80-year tradition. After being served its rich broth and boiled pork, Lee Seon-min delivered an enthusiastic reaction that brought the house down, saying, "This is to-ryeom, right? Thank you." During the steaming-hot eating session, Jun Hyun-moo brought up Lee Seon-min's success on YouTube and jokingly asked, "Did RESCENE become successful because of Lee Seon-min, or did Lee Seon-min become successful because of RESCENE?" Lee Seon-min cautiously replied, "The content I did with them came first..." Jun Hyun-moo pressed him, saying, "Ah, so it was thanks to Lee Seon-min?" Flustered, Lee Seon-min explained, "I even had a polite phone call with RESCENE's CEO yesterday," prompting more laughter. At the end of the broadcast, the second installment of the gukbap tour, this time heading to Changnyeong, was previewed, sending viewers' anticipation soaring.

MBN and Channel S's Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4 airs every Friday at 9:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.