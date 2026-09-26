'Lee Si-young, who gave birth after her divorce,' spends Chuseok without her husband... Moved by her father's love: "Grandpa's allowance"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Si-young shared an update by revealing a happy Chuseok celebration with her family.

On the 25th, Lee Si-young posted several photos on social media along with the message, "Happy Chuseok from our family."

In the photos, Lee Si-young is spending a relaxing Chuseok with her family. The family members shared champagne and enjoyed the holiday atmosphere, while Lee also captured the happy moments with a bright smile.

Her moments with her son, in particular, drew attention. Lee Si-young shared a photo of her son receiving an allowance from his grandfather, writing, "His most intense reaction is when he gets allowance from Grandpa."

Her son looked delighted as he gazed at the allowance, prompting Lee Si-young to burst into laughter and conveying the warm atmosphere of their family.

Lee Si-young, who is raising two children on her own after her divorce, continues her daily life with them amid the care and support of her family.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and welcomed a son the following year. The marriage ended after eight years, and following the divorce, she became pregnant with her second child through an embryo transfer involving an embryo that had been frozen.

In January last year, she gave birth to a daughter on her own, becoming a mother of two. Lee Si-young has since shared moments from her life with her children on social media and stayed in touch with her fans.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.