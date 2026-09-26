'Mother of Three' Lee Yo-won Says, "Once You're Married, You Have to Keep Watching Your Step" in Pointed Remark (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] On Mr. House Husband, Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun visit Eun Ga-eun's family home for the first Chuseok holiday with their daughter, Seowon. The episode features a childcare dispute between Eun Ga-eun and her mother, as well as an emotional confession.

The October 26 episode of KBS2's Mr. House Husband Season 2, airing at 10 p.m. tonight, follows Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun as they travel with their daughter, Seowon, to Gimhae, Eun Ga-eun's hometown and her mother's home. The episode is directed by Kim Tae-jun.

The family of three arrives at Gupo Station by train. Eun Ga-eun's mother comes to the station in advance to greet them and gazes at her granddaughter, whom she is seeing for the first time, with adoring eyes. Making her first appearance on Mr. House Husband, Eun Ga-eun's mother immediately draws attention with her elegant beauty. Even when her daughter affectionately scolds her, saying, "Why did you come out when it's hot and tiring?" she replies, "I'm not tired at all," unable to take her eyes off her granddaughter.

The mother and daughter, who had been bickering since the train station, continue their tense exchange at home. Despite her daughter's request not to prepare any food, Eun Ga-eun's mother makes a huge amount of holiday food and brings out short-grain rice flour, saying, "Let's make songpyeon together." Eun Ga-eun objects, "Seowon has been putting everything in her mouth lately, so we can't." After several twists and turns, the three begin making songpyeon. Soon afterward, Seowon coughs, prompting Eun Ga-eun to become visibly worried and ask, "Could some of the flour have gotten into her mouth?"

MC Lee Yo-won empathizes, saying, "With your first child, you're naturally sensitive and cautious about everything." Park Hyun-ho asks, "Were you like that too, Lee Yo-won?" She gives an unexpected answer: "No. Not particularly..." Her response makes everyone burst out laughing.

Eun Ga-eun's mother later tears off a piece of songpyeon dough and lets Seowon touch it, causing Eun Ga-eun's expression to stiffen. Park Hyun-ho eventually takes Seowon away to avoid the tension between mother and daughter and puts her down for a nap. Studio guest Hwanhee also grows vicariously nervous, remarking, "So this is what marriage is like." Lee Yo-won adds to the laughter with her advice: "That's right. Once you're married, you have to keep watching your step."

Eun Ga-eun and her mother later bring their pent-up hurt to the surface, leading to an emotional tearful moment. Eun Ga-eun opens up, saying, "Since I was young, my mother often told me, 'You have to take care of your own life,'" and, "I felt as if my mother wasn't interested in me." Her mother waves off the accusation, asking, "When did I ever say that?" She then says, "I thought my daughter would become more affectionate after getting married..." before ultimately bursting into tears.

The untold story between Eun Ga-eun and her mother, along with the sincere feelings they finally reveal, will be unveiled in the full story behind their tearful mother-daughter showdown ahead of Chuseok. It can be seen in episode 475 of KBS2's Mr. House Husband Season 2, airing at 10 p.m. tonight, October 26.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.