Jo Jung-suk Cooks for Wife Gummy and Mother-in-Law, Gets Scolded for "Using Too Many Paper Towels"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Jo Jung-suk revealed an unexpected anecdote about being scolded by his mother-in-law after cooking for his family.

On the 25th, a video titled "Chuseok Special | Jo Jung-suk's Challenge to Make 10 Types of Jeon" was uploaded to his YouTube channel, Channel Jo Jung-suk.

In the video, Jo Jung-suk took on the challenge of making as many as 10 varieties of jeon himself for Chuseok. From preparing the ingredients onward, he had to handle everything alone. His frustration at having to cook without an assistant brought laughter.

The production team then asked Jo Jung-suk whether he had ever cooked for someone else as a gift or served them a meal.

Jo Jung-suk recalled learning to cook while filming the drama "Oh My Ghost." He said, "Back when I was working on 'Oh My Ghost,' I actually learned how to make pasta and things like that. I wondered what I would ever use those skills for, but in the end, it was for my family."

His first guests were his family. Jo Jung-suk confessed, "I once made it for Gummy and my mother-in-law. My mother-in-law scolded me at the time for using too many paper towels."

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk married singer Gummy in 2018, and they have two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.