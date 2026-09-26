"Who Does He Look Like?" Oh Sang-jin ♥ Kim So-young Reveal Their Second Son's Face, Sparking a "Conundrum"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young drew attention by sharing an update on her second son, Su-ho.

On the 25th, Kim So-young shared photos of her son Su-ho on social media along with the message, "Does he look like his mom or his dad? These days, everyone who sees him has a different opinion—a real conundrum!"

In the video, Su-ho is nestled in the arms of his father, Oh Sang-jin, making an adorable expression. Since he is still too young to sit in a chair on his own, the couple takes turns holding him during meals.

Kim So-young expressed her affection for her second child, saying, "He still can't sit in a chair, so we have to take turns holding him while we eat, but having a second child is simply adorable and wonderful."

Oh Sang-jin added to the heartwarming scene by smiling happily while holding Su-ho, even though caring for the child meant he could not eat properly.

After Su-ho's face was first revealed, he attracted attention from those who said he was "a spitting image of Oh Sang-jin." In the newly released footage, his adorable looks also show a clear resemblance to both his mother, Kim So-young, and his father, Oh Sang-jin.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer and broadcaster, in 2017. They have a son and a daughter. Alongside her broadcasting career, she also serves as the CEO of a brand.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.