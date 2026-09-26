"Thank You for Enduring the Hard Days" Steve Yoo Reveals His Beautiful Wife's Face Without Her Permission

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Singer Steve Yoo shared photos with his wife and delivered a heartfelt message to mark their 22nd wedding anniversary.

On the 25th, Steve Yoo posted photos taken with his wife on his personal account. The images included moments from their wedding and a younger Steve Yoo holding their pet dog with his wife.

In particular, Steve Yoo wrote a lengthy message reflecting on his wife, who has been by his side for many years. He recalled the moment he first met her 34 years ago in front of Tetzlaff Middle School in the United States. He shared an anecdote about staring at her for a long time before she asked, "What are you looking at so intently?" He admitted that he never imagined then that she would become the person he would spend the rest of his life with.

He also reflected on their 22 years of marriage. Steve Yoo said they had made it through not only happy moments but also unexpected difficulties and challenging times together.

He wrote, "Today marks our 22nd wedding anniversary. We have made it through beautiful days and difficult days together, and we have endured countless unexpected storms side by side. You have remained strong while carrying burdens that no one else knows about, and I will always admire you for that."

He also expressed his gratitude for his wife's faith in him. "I know there were tears no one saw and prayers no one heard. I am able to be where I am today because you never once stopped believing in me," he wrote. He added, "Even when I lost my way, you knew what was in my heart, and when it felt as though the world had turned its back on me, you stayed by my side. Thank you... for living with someone who isn't easy to live with. It must have been really hard, right?!"

He also shared his gratitude for their family of six, including their four children. Steve Yoo said, "At some point, we had become a family of six. When I look at our four beautiful children and at you, giving more of yourself every day for your family than for yourself, I feel more grateful than words can express. Chris, I thank God for sending you into my life."

He also expressed his wish to remain by his wife's side in the years ahead. "For all the time we have left, I want to be someone you can lean on. I want to be the person who makes you smile when you're tired, and I want to keep looking at you the way I still do today, just as I did on the day I first looked at you," he wrote.

He also said that his present life with his family is itself a great source of happiness. "I pray that all the blessings God has prepared for you reach you. And I hope that at least some of the dreams we have held deep in our hearts will come true while we are living our lives together," he wrote. He added, "But being here with you and our children, I feel as though I am already enjoying a piece of heaven on earth. Thank you for making our home a place where we can feel that way."

At the end of the message, he emphasized his unwavering love for his wife. Steve Yoo wrote, "You are my queen, and you always will be. Chris. Happy 22nd wedding anniversary. I love you so much. Always," and added, "I posted your photo again without permission~ Sorry. I love you, Seon-a."

Steve Yoo and his wife are known to have first met in middle school and dated for many years. They married on September 25, 2004, and now have four children.

Meanwhile, Steve Yoo rose to fame in the 1990s with songs including 'Scissors,' 'Nanana,' 'Passion,' and 'Yeonga.' In 2002, controversy over his military service arose after he obtained U.S. citizenship ahead of his enlistment. Legal disputes over his entry into South Korea and visa issuance have continued ever since.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.