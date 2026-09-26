Lee Yoon-ji's Two Daughters Look More and More Like Their 'Dentist Dad'... A 'Surprise' in Holiday Photos

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Yoon-ji shared photos from a holiday outing with her husband, Jung Han-wool, and their two daughters.

On the 25th, Lee Yoon-ji posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "A healing holiday outing with the kids ahead of the holiday."

The photos showed Lee Yoon-ji enjoying an outing with her husband, Jung Han-wool, and their two daughters. The family appeared to be spending a relaxed time together and creating happy memories, bringing a warm feeling to viewers.

In particular, the two daughters drew attention with their adorable looks, increasingly resembling their father, Jung Han-wool. The sight of the girls looking at the camera side by side and posing naturally added to their charm.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-ji married dentist Jung Han-wool in 2014 and has two daughters: her elder daughter, Jung Ra Ni, born in 2015, and her younger daughter, Soul, born in 2020. The family previously appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and other programs, where they shared glimpses of their daily lives.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.