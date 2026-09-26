Choi Soo-jong mourns the loss of his mother on Chuseok Day, the 25th; Ha Hee-ra loses her mother-in-law

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Choi Soo-jong is mourning the loss of his mother, who passed away on Chuseok Day. For his wife, Ha Hee-ra, it is the loss of her mother-in-law.

According to Wellmade Holdings, Choi Soo-jong's agency, his mother, Mrs. Lee Sook-kyung, passed away on the 25th, the agency said on the 26th. She was 89.

The viewing room has been set up in Special Room 1 at the Yonsei University Severance Hospital Funeral Hall in Sinchon, Seoul. Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, along with other bereaved family members, are serving as chief mourners and seeing the deceased off on her final journey.

Condolences may be offered from 1 p.m. on the 26th, while the funeral procession will take place at 8 a.m. on the 29th. The final resting places are Yongin Forest of Tranquility and Yongin Rodem Park.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong married actress Ha Hee-ra in 1993 and started a family. They have one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.