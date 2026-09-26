“Divorced Three Times” North Korean Defector Actress Kim Hye-young Reveals Shocking Rapid Aging: “I’m Not Investing in Men Anymore” (Touch Me)

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] After defecting from North Korea in 1998, Kim Hye-young drew attention under nicknames such as “North Korea’s Hwang Shin-hye” and became known to the public through her work as an actress and singer. However, after going through various hardships, including three marriages and divorces and being defrauded, she took an approximately eight-year break from television activities.

Regarding her time away from television, she said, “I took an eight-year break. I went through some difficult things, and I felt I needed to focus on my child.”

Kim Hye-young also opened up about how her views on relationships between men and women had changed significantly after going through three divorces.

While talking with her close friend, comedian Kim Hyun-young, Kim Hye-young was asked what she thought about meeting someone new. Although she recalled her past married life, she indicated that she was no longer actively considering remarriage or dating.

When Kim Hyun-young said, “You should meet a good person. Is getting divorced a sin? I’ve been divorced too,” Kim Hye-young responded firmly, “Like you, if I’d only been divorced once, I’d think I should look for someone again. But I’m not investing in men anymore. I’m going to invest in my face.”

For Kim Hye-young, who has gone through three divorces, taking care of herself and her family now appeared to have become more important than meeting someone new.

Kim Hye-young also spoke about her son. She confessed that while he was going through puberty, she herself entered menopause, and the overlap of the two situations caused considerable stress.

“My son hit puberty. He started knocking before coming into my room and told me not to open his door unless I really needed to,” she said. “And on top of that, I was going through menopause, wasn’t I? I kept holding everything in, so the stress built up. As a result, I gained as much as 8 kilograms in six months.”

She explained that she had soothed a difficult period with food, which led to a significant weight gain. She also said her skin problems had worsened because she had been unable to properly care for herself for a long time.

Despite this, her son’s words became the decisive factor in prompting her return to television. She recalled the moment he asked her about happiness.

Kim Hye-young said, “My child asked, ‘When are you happiest, Mom?’ When I said it was when I was on television, he replied, ‘You should do something that makes you happy so you can smile, Mom.’ I think I hadn’t smiled during all that time.” She explained that this led her to decide to return to television.

The program also revealed Kim Hye-young’s skincare routine. She demonstrated methods such as using a gua sha tool on her dry skin and rubbing her face vigorously, but experts cautioned that these practices could cause unnecessary irritation.

Meanwhile, after defecting from North Korea in 1998, Kim Hye-young attracted public attention in South Korea as the “first North Korean defector actress.” She later worked as an actress and singer and experienced three marriages and divorces.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.