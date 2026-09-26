Kim Shin-young Shares a Poignant Message on the First Anniversary of the Late Jeon Yoo-seong's Death: "I Miss My Elder"

[Sportschosun, Park Aram] Comedian Kim Shin-young conveyed her longing for the late Jeon Yoo-seong in a brief post marking the first anniversary of his death.

On the 25th, Kim Shin-young shared a photo showing Jeon Yoo-seong during his lifetime on her personal account.

The photo showed the late Jeon Yoo-seong and Kim Shin-young sitting side by side at a meal.

Kim Shin-young's accompanying message was brief. Without any further explanation, she wrote, "I miss my elder," expressing her deep affection for the late comedian.

Although she did not add much, the two people's relaxed appearance in the photo and her brief message left a deeper impression. The post also offered a glimpse of what Jeon Yoo-seong meant to Kim Shin-young.

The two were known to share a special bond that went beyond that of senior and junior colleagues. During his lifetime, Jeon Yoo-seong took great care of younger comedians, recognized their potential, and supported them. Kim Shin-young also regarded him as an important elder in her comedy career.

When Jeon Yoo-seong passed away, Kim Shin-young stayed by his side during his final moments. After spending four days with him at the hospital, she expressed her deep respect and affection by calling him "my elder."

Jeon Yoo-seong died at the age of 76 on September 25 last year after his pneumothorax symptoms worsened. He had previously received treatment related to pneumothorax and was later hospitalized after experiencing continued breathing difficulties.

Jeon Yoo-seong entered the entertainment industry in 1969 as a scriptwriter for Tongyang Broadcasting Company (TBC)'s 'Ssyosshyosyo' before expanding his career as a comedian. He went on to appear in 'Humor No. 1' and 'Show Video Jockey,' and also contributed during the early days of 'Gag Concert.' He is known for using the term 'gagman' in South Korea.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.