Park Ji-yoon Shares Touching Update After Divorce from Choi Dong-seok, Smiling Brightly with Her Family

[Sportschosun | Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Park Ji-yoon shared an update on her life by revealing scenes from Chuseok spent with her family.

On the 25th, Park Ji-yoon posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "Every Chuseok, our family simply ends the holiday by having a meal at my younger brother's house. #Chuseok"

The photos showed Park Ji-yoon gathering at her younger brother's home and spending the holiday over a meal with her parents. The simple Chuseok scene, with the family coming together to share food instead of holding an elaborate event, drew attention.

Park Ji-yoon was especially fond of the holiday dishes prepared by her sister-in-law. She wrote, "My sister-in-law has been doing this since last year. Even when she asks whether it's okay, she says she genuinely enjoys it. Her cooking and her heart are both so kind, and her holiday spread is always touching, befitting the author of #UnderYardRecipe. I hope she can put her talent to work and take on even more projects."

She continued, "My older sister brought savory pancakes, and I got off the hook with a gift of meat. But as everyone gathered to share delicious food made with so much effort and care, we talked about the Asian Games, as well as the unavoidable topics of politics and real estate, before dispersing around the time of an unexpected blood sugar spike." She offered the lighthearted description of her family's holiday gathering.

Fans continued to show interest in Park Ji-yoon as she shared food and everyday conversations with her family.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok, her fellow Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. The couple split in 2023 after 14 years of marriage and are still involved in divorce proceedings. Park Ji-yoon has parental rights and custody of their two children.

In addition, the appellate proceedings in the lawsuit filed by Choi Dong-seok against Park Ji-yoon's acquaintance, identified as A, seeking damages for emotional distress over an alleged affair have concluded. The Jeju District Court is scheduled to issue its ruling on November 16.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.