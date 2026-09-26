'₩300 Billion CEO' Esther Lyuh's Staggering Inheritance... Hong Hye-geol Says, "I'll Follow Her in Death"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Esther Lyuh, a doctor and the CEO of a ₩300 billion company, enjoyed a walk with Ham Ik-byeong, her male friend of 26 years. Meanwhile, her husband, Hong Hye-geol, secretly watched them and revealed his unexpected true feelings.

On the 25th, a video titled "Screening Humanity: My Wife's Male Friend" was posted on Esther Lyuh's YouTube channel. Esther Lyuh took a walk along Yangjaecheon Stream with her 26-year friend, Ham Ik-byeong, and had a candid conversation with him. Hong Hye-geol watched the two and added his commentary.

Referring to Esther Lyuh's husband, Hong Hye-geol, Ham Ik-byeong joked, "Ask people around the world. Among men our age, who is the man they envy most? Would they envy the president or a cabinet minister? They envy Esther Lyuh's husband."

Hong Hye-geol responded with a laugh, "Oh, come on. That's ridiculous. What is there to envy?"

Ham Ik-byeong continued, "If you asked men from our generation who know us, 'Would you rather be president or Esther's husband?' they would choose to be Esther's husband. Are you crazy? Why would anyone want to be president?" His remark drew laughter.

Esther Lyuh then brought up a conversation she had with Hong Hye-geol. She said, "Although it was for a broadcast, I told him whether or not I would leave him anything if I died."

She continued, "Anyway, when I said, 'I'll leave you my retirement pension and house,' he said, 'The paintings, too,' right behind my head," revealing Hong Hye-geol's remark.

Hong Hye-geol then revealed his feelings for his wife, saying, "You know I'm joking, right? If Esther dies, I'll follow her in death."

Ham Ik-byeong comforted the couple, saying, "Men's life expectancy is about four or five years shorter than women's on average. That's just the average, so we don't know who will live longer."

Esther Lyuh also made everyone laugh by saying, "What if I end up living the longest? I'll be so embarrassed. What should I do?"

Esther Lyuh was born in 1965, while Hong Hye-geol was born in 1967, making them a married couple with a two-year age gap. They married in 1994 and have remained together for many years. Esther Lyuh runs a health functional food company and is also active as a businesswoman.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.