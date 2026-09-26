Robber Who Tried to Break Into Nana's Home Additionally Indicted After Falsely Claiming, "Nana Stabbed Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] The robber who broke into actress Nana's home while armed with a weapon has now been indicted on a false-accusation charge. He was additionally indicted after filing a false complaint claiming that Nana, who subdued him, had stabbed him with a weapon.

According to a report by Kyunghyang Shinmun on the 26th, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's Criminal Division 1, headed in an acting capacity by Chief Prosecutor Lee Joo-hee, indicted without detention a man in his 30s surnamed Kim on the 16th on a charge of false accusation.

Kim is accused of entering Nana's home in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, in the early hours of Nov. 15 last year while carrying a weapon and demanding money and valuables. Nana and her mother fought back forcefully, causing the robbery attempt to fail.

Kim was indicted while detained in December last year on charges of robbery causing injury in connection with the case. At his first trial in June this year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of robbery resulting in injury.

The issue arose when Kim filed a separate complaint against Nana during the investigation. In December last year, he claimed that Nana had stabbed him with a weapon from inside the house and had asked him to say that he had brought the weapon himself in exchange for giving him 40 million won.

However, the police did not accept Kim's claims. In January, they decided not to refer Nana for prosecution over allegations including attempted murder, after which Nana filed a counter-complaint against Kim on a charge of false accusation.

After taking over the case, prosecutors conducted an additional investigation. They reportedly examined Nana's statement, along with forensic data extracted from Kim's mobile phone.

In particular, statements from people who had been held in the police station detention cell with Kim at the time of the crime also influenced the decision. They reportedly stated that Kim had said he personally brought the weapon to Nana's home.

Even at his earlier first trial, Kim argued that Nana had offered him 40 million won, prompting him to lie that he had prepared the weapon. The court rejected the claim.

The court concluded that Kim had possessed the weapon in advance, citing the fact that his DNA was found on the weapon used in the crime despite his wearing gloves. It also pointed to evidence suggesting that he had searched online before the crime for the level of punishment he might face if he had prepared a weapon in advance.

With this additional indictment, Kim now faces not only charges of breaking into Nana's home to steal money and valuables, but also a charge of reporting false information about Nana to avoid criminal punishment.

Nana drew attention after it became known that she and her mother had confronted the robber who broke into their home. The case has led to further legal proceedings as investigators began examining not only the robber's crime but also the false complaint filed afterward.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.